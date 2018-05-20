Va Oyster and Wine/Brew 3 stop pairing tour

Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center 717 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

Featured in Buzzfeed, this 3 stop tour shows you where it all started in 1607, tasting your way through the history of oysters, Virginia’s 8 different oyster regions, and the amazing story of their decline and resurgence..

Start your experience at the Virginia Aquarium with a private tour of their oyster restoration efforts.

Stop by several award winning area restaurants to sample oysters in various preparations (raw, stewed, fried, rockafeller, etc.) via our executive coach. Guests will receive guided tastings paired expertly with Virginia wines OR Virginia Craft Beers.

All transportation and tasting included for only $79 a person. A portion of the proceeds go to the Virginia Aquarium Sensible Seafood™ Program.

Info
Food & Drink, History
757-340-8687
