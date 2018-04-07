USA Science & Engineering Festival Expo

Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20001

Don’t miss the FREE 5th USA Science & Engineering Festival Expo–presented by Lockheed Martin! Find out where “STEM Can Take You” with more than 3000 hands-on activities exploring space, robotics, genomics, conservation, cryogenics, and medicine. Highlights include incredible stage shows and science stars such as Explosive Science with Dr. Kate Biberdorf, World Champion of Magic Jason Latimer, TV Host and Ocean Explorer Danni Washington, and America’s Science Teacher Steve Spangler. usasciencefestival.org #SciFest

Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20001
