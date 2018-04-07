Don’t miss the FREE 5th USA Science & Engineering Festival Expo–presented by Lockheed Martin! Find out where “STEM Can Take You” with more than 3000 hands-on activities exploring space, robotics, genomics, conservation, cryogenics, and medicine. Highlights include incredible stage shows and science stars such as Explosive Science with Dr. Kate Biberdorf, World Champion of Magic Jason Latimer, TV Host and Ocean Explorer Danni Washington, and America’s Science Teacher Steve Spangler. usasciencefestival.org #SciFest