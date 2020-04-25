USA Science & Engineering Festival Expo

Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20001

Get inspired at the USA Science & Engineering Festival Expo — the nation’s largest STEM celebration! The Expo — which is free for kids and celebrating its 10th anniversary — is the world’s most compelling, exciting, and educational festival and workforce development event. It features over 1,000+ hands-on activities exploring space, robotics, genomics, climate, medicine and more; incredible stage shows; and science stars such as Dr. Kate Biberdorf AKA “Kate The Chemist,” Science Educator Justin Shaifer, and America’s Science Teacher Steve Spangler. #SciFest

Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20001
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
