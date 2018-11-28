Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond
Location: Provided via email
Company Info: https://www.princessparty.com/
Send headshots, measurements, resume and preferred audition time to casting@princessparty.com
We are seeking actors who have the ability to impersonate popular princess characters for our Richmond troupe. As a member of our team, you receive:
-Training
-Paid Performances
-Flexibility that allows you to choose gigs based on your schedule
-A fast-paced growth environment
-Networking and collaborating with the finest professional local actors and members of the performing arts community
-A community of other Princess impersonators to grow and develop with
-Heart-warming experience working with children