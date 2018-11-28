Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond

to Google Calendar - Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond - 2018-11-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond - 2018-11-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond - 2018-11-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond - 2018-11-28 13:00:00

Provided via Email , Virginia 23220

Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond

Location: Provided via email

Company Info: https://www.princessparty.com/

Send headshots, measurements, resume and preferred audition time to casting@princessparty.com

We are seeking actors who have the ability to impersonate popular princess characters for our Richmond troupe. As a member of our team, you receive:

-Training

-Paid Performances

-Flexibility that allows you to choose gigs based on your schedule

-A fast-paced growth environment

-Networking and collaborating with the finest professional local actors and members of the performing arts community

-A community of other Princess impersonators to grow and develop with

-Heart-warming experience working with children

Info
Provided via Email , Virginia 23220 View Map
Theater & Dance
6164266108
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond - 2018-11-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond - 2018-11-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond - 2018-11-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Upcoming Casting Calls in Richmond - 2018-11-28 13:00:00
Ride Along

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular