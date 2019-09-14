Unwind Your Mind - Gourmet wine & food tasting

InStill Mindfulness SWVA invites you to join them for a gourmet wine and food tasting fundraiser to support their InSchools public school mindfulness program and their fledgling InSide mindfulness program for prisoners.

Unwind Your Mind will featuring a range of fine, sommelier-picked wines, plus wines and beverages from the likes of Chateau Morrisette, WhiteBarrel, Valhalla Vineyards, Villa Appalaccia, AmRhein’s Wine Cellars, and Five Mile Mountain Distillery.

But it’s not just about the wine.

• Chef de cuisine Jason Smith is preparing exquisite heavy hors d’oeuvres for a broad range of tastes.

• The Floyd-Montgomery Jazz Project will be playing classic jazz through the evening.

• The InStill team is sourcing a to-die-for silent auction, featuring fine local goods and services, including a 90-minute massage and hot tub gift certificate from Living Light River Studio; yoga classes from Uttara Yoga Studio; a beeswax & oil painting by Jessie Benson; some large bottles of wine; and a writing table from the Natural Woodworking Company.

• Full access to the gallery spaces at The Floyd Center of the Arts, featuring the Plein Air Biennial Paintings curated exhibit and oil paintings by Cheryl Mackian.

Tickets—which are strictly limited at only $45—include wine and food, and are available at instillmindfulness.org, or by calling 540-227-6377.