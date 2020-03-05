Understanding Pakistan: Politics, Extremism, and Foreign Policy

The Richmond World Affairs Council presents "Understanding Pakistan," with Dr. Madiha Afzal, Fellow at Brookings.

Dr. Afzal is the author of “Pakistan Under Siege: Extremism, Society, and the State.” She has also written for publications including Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, and The Washington Post, and published several journal articles, book chapters, policy reports, and essays. For her writing on education in Pakistan, Afzal was named to Lo Spazio della Politica's list of “Top 100 Global Thinkers of 2013.” She previously worked as an assistant professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, College Park. Afzal holds a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.

Come and connect with other engaged members of the Richmond Community to learn about important foreign affairs! The Council's monthly lecture series events are open to the public and cover a wide variety of foreign policy topics.

All are welcome and students receive free admission! There will be a book signing after the regular program.