Understanding American Denial: Workshop and Seminar

On August 16, 2017, Stratford Hall will present a free workshop and seminar on the film American Denial.

This workshop is not a workshop on racism; it is a workshop on understanding the civic infrastructure that prevents all of our citizens from enjoying the benefits inherent in the American Creed. This workshop seeks as an educational experience on the lasting legacy of Gunnar Myrdal’s research study An American Dilemma and the associated film American Denial.

Registration is required, please contact Jon Bachman at jbachman@stratfordhall.org or 804-493-1972 to register. Lunch will be provided free of charge (vegetarian options are available). For educators, CEUs are available upon request.

Workshop Objectives:

- Developing the knowledge domains of who we are as Americans

- Understanding the attitudes and values embedded in the American Creed

- Developing methods of holding crucial conversations

Who should attend:

- People interested in a deeper understanding of American democracy

- People involved with community work

- Educators

- People engaged in politics

- Museum educators

- People engaged or interested in American Studies

- People interested in conflict resolution