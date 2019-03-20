The Richmond World Affairs Council presents its March Program:

"Ukraine, Russia, and World Order" with Ambassador William Taylor.

Details:

Join us for an informative evening lecture and connect with other engaged members of the Richmond Community to discuss important foreign affairs matters!

Ambassador Taylor will speak on the current state of the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and what it means to U.S. policy and our international relations.

Our distinguished speaker William B. Taylor is the executive vice president at the U.S. Institute of Peace. He served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009, and was also coordinator of U.S. assistance to the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe.

He has had a long career at the U.S. State Department, where he was special coordinator for Middle East Transitions, involved in U.S. policy and assistance processes in countries such as Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Syria, Israel and Gaza, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Ambassador Taylor is a graduate of West Point and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government and served as an infantry platoon leader and combat company commander in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and Germany.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit: http://www.richmondworldaffairs.org/event/ukraine-russia-and-world-order/

The RWAC Program is free for students, $10 admission for RWAC members, and $20 regular admission.