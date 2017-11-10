U.S. Navy Commodores

Free, tickets required; tickets available through the box office beginning October 10, 2017, and are limited to 4 tickets per order.

Jazz is America’s music, and the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, have been performing the very best of big band jazz for over 40 years. This 18-member group continues the legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world, providing public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials. Their concerts are an eclectic mix of traditional big band music, jazz vocal arrangements, and fresh new instrumental music written specifically for the Commodores of today.