U.S. Navy Commodores

to Google Calendar - U.S. Navy Commodores - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - U.S. Navy Commodores - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - U.S. Navy Commodores - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - U.S. Navy Commodores - 2017-11-10 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Free, tickets required; tickets available through the box office beginning October 10, 2017, and are limited to 4 tickets per order.

Jazz is America’s music, and the U.S. Navy Band Commodores, the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble, have been performing the very best of big band jazz for over 40 years. This 18-member group continues the legacy with some of the finest musicians in the world, providing public concerts, national concert tours, ceremonial support in honoring our veterans, jazz education classes and clinics, and protocol performances for high-level military and civilian government officials. Their concerts are an eclectic mix of traditional big band music, jazz vocal arrangements, and fresh new instrumental music written specifically for the Commodores of today.

Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - U.S. Navy Commodores - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - U.S. Navy Commodores - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - U.S. Navy Commodores - 2017-11-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - U.S. Navy Commodores - 2017-11-10 19:30:00
Never Miss A Beat Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular