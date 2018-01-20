The U.S. Army Concert Band

Saturday, January 20 / The U.S. Army Concert Band presents a free community concert. Due to the popularity of this concert, we encourage patrons to claim their free ticket in advance. Guests with tickets are seated on a first-come, first-served basis and must be seated 15 minutes prior to the start of the performance. Guests without tickets will be seated 15 minutes prior to the show if there is space available.

Reservations do not guarantee a seat. Ticketed patrons must be seated by 7:15 p.m.. At that time, any unused tickets/seats may be released to onsite waiting list patrons.

Reserve tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this concert at the performance venue.