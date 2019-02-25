Tyler Hilton w/ Emma Charles at the Jammin Java

Join singer-songwriter Emma Charles opening for Tyler Hilton at 8:00pm on Monday, February 25, 2019, performing live at the Jammin Java.

Emma has been an involved and enthusiastic musician since the age of 2. She used to dance around the kitchen singing songs to The Sound of Music, and sooner or later she started to become more serious about her passion. At the age of 5 she was in her first musical, and ever since then she has been inspired to create, perform and interpret all different kinds of music, sounds, and styles. She has taken classical piano training for 10 years and jazz improvisation and contemporary piano lessons for 5 years. She considers herself to be fluent on the piano as she is with her voice. She has taken voice lessons since the age of 6 and considers herself to be classically trained, yet also able to sing pop, R&B, jazz, and rock. She currently has an EP out on SoundCloud, posts covers on YouTube and studies performance and songwriting at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.

