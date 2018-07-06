Two For a Song

They're back for another two nights of beloved tunes at the Cauldron with Tin Pan Alley Hits and American Songbook Standards in new, fresh, authentic interpretations. Pianist Alex Hassan boasts an archival sheet music collection of more than 40,000 titles, thoroughly immersing himself in the musical style of the 20s and 30s. And Tenor Doug Bowles has performed around the world in nearly every genre from Opera to Pop! Beloved tunes, exciting discoveries, a few tears, and a lot of outrageous laughter – now THAT’S a good way to spend a Friday and Saturday night!

​General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)