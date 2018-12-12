“Two for a Song” with Doug Bowles and Alex Hassan

Creative Cauldron - Holiday Cabaret Series

Doug Bowles and Alex Hassan are back at the Cauldron with more laughter, merriment, touching songs and stories; beloved songs you know and plenty of exciting new discoveries from their research into the lost and forgotten Songs of the Great American Song Book. The guys will be joined on a few tunes by actress and singer, Jennifer Timberlake. Tired

of the same old holiday tunes? The warblers and pianoodler will introduce you to some amazing holiday songs of the 20s and 30s that may become your new favorites. And, they'll invite you to sing along on a few beloved standards. Lauded by luminaries like Michael Feinstein, Vince Giordano, Ethan Morrden, and movie critic Leonard Maltin and featured around the globe and in broadcasts of NPR and the BBC; they are sure to please with their virtuosic and spirited interpretations of this exciting American musical style. Doug and Alex sold out their performance for this past Summer's Cabaret series here, so book your

tickets now!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)