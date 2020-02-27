Two Guys, Two Pianos
Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. / Goodson Chapel – Recital Hall / Jazz pianists Robert Larson and Tony Nalker perform a free recital showcasing music for jazz piano. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information. FREE
Shenandoah University , Virginia 22601
Two Guys, Two Pianos
Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. / Goodson Chapel – Recital Hall / Jazz pianists Robert Larson and Tony Nalker perform a free recital showcasing music for jazz piano. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information. FREE
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.