Bring your friends and family and enjoy a Friday night in the country watching riders compete for over $5000 in prize money at Twilight Jumpers. The child / Adult class begins at 7:00 p.m., followed immediately by the main class where riders compete for bragging rights and a $5000 cash prize.

Bring food, drinks, picnics and enjoy a tailgate spot ringside where you can get right up close to the action. Stay after the riding to enjoy music and dancing in the outdoor pavilion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and entry is $40 per car, which includes all occupants.