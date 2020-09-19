Get ready to do the Charleston!

The Children's Museum is excited to announce that Twilight Carniball: The Roaring 20s will be held on September 19th, 2020 at 7:00pm. For the health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers, and supporters we have decided to make this event mostly virtual and family friendly.

The evening will feature a live stream of our virtual event including entertainment by Good Shot Judy and the Children's Museum Education Team. Our silent auction includes over 100 exciting packages filled with art, recreation, toys, jewelry, golf, and so much more!

For full event access including dinner from Lunch.Supper! and a play-along activity kit (fun for ALL ages) tickets are required. For access to the online auction no ticket is needed.