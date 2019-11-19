'Twas the Night Before Christmas

“...And all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.” It’s Christmas Eve and Clem has no money to give his family presents or even to pay his rent. He puts his children to bed, believing there is hope for a Merry Christmas. “Then out on the lawn there arose such a clatter” and a truly magical night begins that Clem and his family will never forget. See Clement Clark Moore’s poem brought to life on stage as only the Barter Players can. It’s pure Christmas magic.