Tuscany in the Moonlight

Veramar Vineyard 905 Quarry Rd, Virginia 22611

Experience an enchanted evening at the vineyard, with a Tuscan dinner under the stars and a stroll through the vineyard, all while serenaded by live music and sipping on wine! This is the perfect occasion to create that perfect outfit that exudes the elegance and class of Italian wine country!

Each ticket includes an elegant three-course dinner, live music, a stroll through the vineyard and a glass of Veramar wine, with a cash bar to follow.

Reservations are required by September 20, 2017

Veramar Vineyard 905 Quarry Rd, Virginia 22611

