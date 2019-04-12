Turtle Island Quartet: "Carry Me Home"

Cyrus Chestnut, piano

Renowned jazz master Cyrus Chestnut and the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet continue their remarkable journey together as they traverse the myriad colors of jazz and beyond. Their collaboration is infused with the global reach of gospel and sacred music, ranging from the Appalachian Mountains to the spiritually defined musical landscape of Bach. Presenting a moving night of music from Duke Ellington, Bill Monroe, Bill Withers, John Coltrane, Bach, and more, these five multi-stylistic, singularly gifted musicians come together to embrace the transcendental power of great music and dip into the rhythms of world cultures.