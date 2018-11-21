Turkey Pardoning at the VLM

Celebrate the long and healthy lives of the Virginia Living Museum’s wild turkeys during the museum’s ninth annual Turkey Pardoning.

Enjoy indoor exhibits about wild turkeys and indoor activities, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attend the pardoning ceremony, beginning indoors at 11 a.m. and then out on the outdoor trail. A Newport News city official will pardon the turkeys in a brief ceremony on the outdoor trail beside the Turkey/Deer Habitat. Included in museum admission; the museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bring a non-perishable food item to “Fill the Canoe” in the museum lobby for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. All individuals who bring an item will receive a coupon for a bottomless fountain drink or coffee at the museum’s Wild Side Café.