Turkey Pardoning at the VLM

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

For the tenth year, the Virginia Living Museum will celebrate the long and healthy life of its wild turkeys during the annual Turkey Pardoning, Wednesday, Nov. 27. Newport News Mayor McKinley Price will pardon the turkeys during a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. on the outdoor trail beside the Turkey/Deer Habitat. There will be turkey-related crafts and objects on display from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Included in museum admission. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

