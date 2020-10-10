Tunes on the Tracks - WKNDR

The Hanover Arts and Activities Center and Ashland Theatre are proud to present: Tunes on the Tracks! This family friendly bi-weekly outdoor concert series will showcase some of the finest local bands all within the safe and cozy confines of the Hanover Arts and Activities Center’s front lawn, right on the tracks! Grab an adult or kid friendly refreshment or snack from the concession stand, snuggle up on a blanket in your dedicated 10’x10’ viewing area, and enjoy some fabulous tunes in the heart of downtown Ashland. Please see below for all the details. Tickets are limited, so grab yours before they are gone at www.TunesontheTracks.com.

Times:

Gates Open - 2:00pm

Music - 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Grounds Cleared – 5:30pm

Online Tickets: www.TunesOnTheTracks.com

*Tickets will be available on-site for purchase the day of the concert if it is not sold out for $45.

$30 Advance Online Ticket Includes:

1) 1 dedicated 10’x10’ space with a 6’ walkway going around all 4 sides.

2) Admittance for up to 5 attendees. This includes children ages 1 to 17. Children under 1 do not count as attendees.

3) Up to 2 additional attendees for your space can be purchased for an additional $6 each by emailing info@ashlandtheatre.org.

4) Pre-packaged snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages will be for sale on site.

5) Entertainment from live and local musicians.

Important Rules and Regulations

1) No coolers, tents, or umbrellas are allowed inside the venue.

2) Chairs and blankets are permitted within your 10’x10’ space.

3) No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into the venue.

4) Must be over 21 and have a valid state issued ID to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. Wristbands will be required for anyone handling or consuming alcohol.

5) All ticket sales are final. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled for a later date.

6) Portable toilets are provided for attendees. Guest must remain 6’ apart while waiting in line for the restrooms, with a mask on.

7) Re-entry into the concert grounds will not be permitted.

8) No smoking is permitted on the concert grounds.

COVID-19 Policy

Hanover Arts and Activities Center and Ashland Theatre’s commitment to “Tunes on the Tracks” attendees.

1) All staff and volunteers will have a health screening prior to attending and working the concerts. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or related symptoms within the last 14 days, will not be allowed at the concerts.

2) All staff and volunteers will be wearing facemasks.

3) In addition to facemasks, all staff and volunteers who will be handling refreshments will also be wearing gloves.

4) Aisles between 10’x10’ spaces will be monitored and kept clear.

Requirements for Attendees

1) Anyone with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is not permitted to attend.

2) All attendees over the age of 2 are required to wear facemasks at all times, except when seated at their assigned 10’x10’ plot. This includes original entry into the concert grounds, when visiting a concession area, and when getting up to use the restroom. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in denial of entry or removal from the grounds, with no refund.

3) Once inside the concert grounds, all patrons are required to remain in their ticketed seating area unless getting up to use the restroom or visit a concession area. There will be a dedicated mingling area away from the general seating in case you need to stretch your legs or if you would like to responsibly chat with friends or family that are not in your ticketed space. Social distancing is still required in these spaces.

4) Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult at ALL times.