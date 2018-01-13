Tunes for Tots: 18 months-3 years

Ages 18 months – 3 years with parent/caregiver

Instructor: Joan Kidder

Students will be introduced to music through musical play. We’ll bounce, dance, and sing to favorite songs and lullabies! Dexterity, coordination, and rhythm are improved by playing fun percussion instruments, and we’ll learn musical concepts such as soft vs. loud and slow vs. fast. Prepares students for Tunes for Tots. (Meets in W-4, Rm. 408)

Winter Quarter (6 weeks)

Session B: Sat Jan 13 (10:00am-10:45am)

Tuition: $150 per session