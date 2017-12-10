Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble

Celebrate the holidays with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble as they play holiday favorites!

The George Mason University Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble has been in existence for over 11 years. It draws from a diversified student population of both music majors and non-majors. They have appeared in the Potomac Arts Academy Regional Conference at GMU, the 2015 Northeast Tuba/Euphonium Regional Conference in Ithaca, NY, the 2016 United States Army Band Tuba Euphonium Conference, Ft. Meyer, VA, the 2016 International Tuba Euphonium Conference in Knoxville, TN as well as appearances on and off the GMU campus. The group remains as a front runner of the low brass department for recruiting students to enjoy and play chamber music and is led by three adjunct professors at GMU: David Porter, Mark Thiele and Mark Jenkins. This year highlights the group in a variety of music selections providing a broad scope of delightful and challenging literature. We are always interested in speaking with prospective music students. GMU has a wide variety of music degrees that can be tailored to fit each student’s needs. Please talk with one of us or email Professor John Kilkenny at jkilken1@gmu.edu.

Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax