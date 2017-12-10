Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble

to Google Calendar - Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble - 2017-12-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble - 2017-12-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble - 2017-12-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble - 2017-12-10 14:00:00

Old Town Square 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

Celebrate the holidays with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble as they play holiday favorites!

The George Mason University Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble has been in existence for over 11 years. It draws from a diversified student population of both music majors and non-majors. They have appeared in the Potomac Arts Academy Regional Conference at GMU, the 2015 Northeast Tuba/Euphonium Regional Conference in Ithaca, NY, the 2016 United States Army Band Tuba Euphonium Conference, Ft. Meyer, VA, the 2016 International Tuba Euphonium Conference in Knoxville, TN as well as appearances on and off the GMU campus. The group remains as a front runner of the low brass department for recruiting students to enjoy and play chamber music and is led by three adjunct professors at GMU: David Porter, Mark Thiele and Mark Jenkins. This year highlights the group in a variety of music selections providing a broad scope of delightful and challenging literature. We are always interested in speaking with prospective music students. GMU has a wide variety of music degrees that can be tailored to fit each student’s needs. Please talk with one of us or email Professor John Kilkenny at jkilken1@gmu.edu.

Old Town Square, 3999 University Dr, Fairfax

Info
Old Town Square 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Vacation & Holiday
7033522787
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble - 2017-12-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble - 2017-12-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble - 2017-12-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - Tuba Caroling with the George Mason University Tuba Euphonium Ensemble - 2017-12-10 14:00:00
Fall Escapes Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular