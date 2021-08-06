Tuan Andrew Nguyen: Boat People

Experience the work of Vietnamese artist Tuan Andrew Nguyen with his 2020 film, The Boat People in the Chrysler Museum’s video space, The Box, and one of his sculptures on view in the Museum’s Asian galleries. Set in an unspecified future at the precarious edge of humanity’s possible extinction, "The Boat People" follows a group of children led by a strong-willed and resourceful little girl, who travel the seas and collect the stories of a world they never knew through objects that survived through time.