TRUE NATURE by Ceci Cole-McInturff and Suzanne DeSaix

“What are the common threads within each human, including consciousness, which extend outward beyond ourselves? How do we humans fit into the natural world, the complex, ecosystem of which we are a part?” These are the questions Ceci Cole-McIntruff and Suzanne DeSaix contemplate in their site specific installation at Riverviews Artspace. The artwork created by both artists use an abundance of natural material, from horse hair and various animal skins to sand, wood, and vines, along with handmade paper. By using these materials, the artists hope viewers will reevaluate their awareness and connection to the environment and natural world.