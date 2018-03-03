TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Planetary (2015) Film Screening

Directed by Guy Reid and screenplay by Steve Watts Kennedy. “We are in the midst of a global crisis of perspective. We have forgotten the undeniable truth that every living thing is connected. PLANETARY is a provocative and breathtaking wake up call – a cross continental, cinematic journey, that explores our cosmic origins and our future as a species. It is a poetic and humbling reminder that now is the time to shift our perspective. PLANETARY asks us to rethink who we really are, to reconsider our relationship with ourselves, each other and the world around us – to remember that we are PLANETARY.” from www.weareplanetary.com