TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening

to Google Calendar - TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening - 2018-04-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening - 2018-04-20 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening - 2018-04-20 14:00:00 iCalendar - TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening - 2018-04-20 14:00:00

Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504

Love Thy Nature points to how deeply we’ve lost touch with nature and takes viewers on a cinematic journey through the beauty and intimacy of our relationship with the natural world. The film shows that a renewed connection with nature is key both to our health and the health of our planet.” from www.lovethynature.com

Info
Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Film
4348477277
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening - 2018-04-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening - 2018-04-20 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening - 2018-04-20 14:00:00 iCalendar - TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening - 2018-04-20 14:00:00
How Can You Resist? Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular