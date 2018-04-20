Love Thy Nature points to how deeply we’ve lost touch with nature and takes viewers on a cinematic journey through the beauty and intimacy of our relationship with the natural world. The film shows that a renewed connection with nature is key both to our health and the health of our planet.” from www.lovethynature.com
TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Love Thy Nature (2015) Film Screening
Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504
Art & Exhibitions, Film
Feb 20, 2018
