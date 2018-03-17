PBS Documentary by E.O. Wilson. “Wilson’s groundbreaking work on ant communication also led him to his remarkable studies of advanced social behavior throughout the animal world. In 1975 he synthesized these studies in a revolutionary book called “Sociobiology.” He included humans in it, along with all the other advanced social species, which led to one of the great scientific controversies of our time.” from www.pbs.org/program/eo-wilson
TRUE NATURE Artists Talk & Of Ants And Men (2015) Film Screening
Riverviews Artspace 901 Jefferson Street, Virginia 24504
Art & Exhibitions, Film
Feb 20, 2018
