True Beginner Cello Class

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079

Are you interested in learning the cello? With this class you will learn the basics of the instrument, music reading, and theory. The group class setting provides a fun low stress environment where you can learn side by side with your peers.

