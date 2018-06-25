Are you interested in learning the cello? With this class you will learn the basics of the instrument, music reading, and theory. The group class setting provides a fun low stress environment where you can learn side by side with your peers.
True Beginner Cello Class
Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Workshops
