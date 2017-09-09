Truck & Toss 2017

Truck & Toss is Northern Virginia’s premier food truck, cornhole, and craft brew tasting festival. Join us on Saturday, September 9th for unlimited craft beer tastings and sample dishes from the best food trucks in the DMV! You can join the Cornhole for a Cause tournament or just play for fun while enjoying unlimited brews, tasty food, and hotrods. That’s right – Old Dominion Corvette Club will be on site showing off their classic ‘Vettes! The festival is being held on the grounds of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 3233 Annandale Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042. Regular admission costs $35 and includes 3 food truck tastings and unlimited beer tastings. V.I.P. admission costs $50 and gets you in an hour early for 5 food truck tastings and unlimited brew tastings.

Best of all: 100% of proceeds go to support needy student scholarships for Grace Christian Academy. GCA is a local K-8 school with over 50% minority or underprivileged enrollment.

Purchase tickets online: http://www.truckandtoss.com