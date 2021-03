TROUBLE IN TAHITI, a one-act opera set in 1950s suburbia, follows a young married couple struggling to prioritize their relationship amidst the laundry list of demands of their daily lives. Audiences will love this infectiously jazzy 45-minute portrait of “domestic bliss” and find a glimmer of hope in its candid conclusion.

Limited live performances will be presented in Norfolk at the Virginia Arts Festival Bank Street Stage. Tickets are $35 each.