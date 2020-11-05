Lake Anna's Hot Spot Thursday Night, Featuring Brandon Hamilton's Trivia at 6pm, our award winning Coyote Hole Cider AND 191 Smokery on site! Trivia starts at 6:00 pm sharp so come early to get served and pick your seats. Prize goes to the winning team. Come enjoy special themes, bring your friends and coworkers or come alone! We can place you with a team. It won't take long for you to feel like family with this group! ** Teams will be limited to about 10 members to keep things more fair.
Trivia Night at Coyote Hole Lake Anna
to
Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117
Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family, This & That
Jul 11, 2020
