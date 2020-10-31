On October 31st from 4:00-6:00 pm, join us on All Hallow’s Eve for good old fashioned trickery and treats! Bring your little ghosts, goblins, princesses and action heroes to one of Alexandria’s most haunted dwellings. We’ll be handing out candy in individual bags. In case of inclement weather please, call museum for status of the event. Free!
Trick or Treat
to
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
