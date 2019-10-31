On October 31st from 4:00-6:00pm join us on All Hallow’s Eve for good old fashioned trickery and treats! Bring your little ghosts, goblins, princesses and action heroes to one of Alexandria’s most haunted dwellings. We’ll be handing out candy. In case of inclement weather please call museum for status of the event.
Trick-or-Treating at Carlyle House
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Kids & Family
