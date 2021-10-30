Trick-or-Treat Cider Pairing

Are your taste buds craving Halloween flavors? 🎃 We're partnering with David from C-Ville Candy Company to offer a unique candy and cider pairing! Choose from savory or sweet confections paired with a range of ciders specially selected to compliment your treats!

Freshly-pressed, non-alcoholic cider will also be available so make sure to bring the entire family! Once you've chosen your favorites, grab a bag of candy, a glass of cider, and enjoy a musical afternoon featuring Her Checkered Past!

Tickets can be ordered in advance or at the door.

Tickets include choice of:

- sweet candy sampler with 3 cider parings*

- savory candy sampler with 3 cider pairings*

- child pairing includes 1 milk chocolate cider pop with a glass of fresh-pressed apple juice

*2oz pours of ciders for pairing

Please note that all products are made in a facility that also processes nuts; however, nut-free tasting options are also available