Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices

to Google Calendar - Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices - 2020-02-22 10:00:00

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061

Everything you need to know to properly prune your trees! This is the time for garden maintenance. Learn what you need to know to have the confidence that you are pruning correctly. Topics covered include basic pruning, pruning of fruit and non-fruit bearing trees, tools needed, tool sharpening and maintenance, and hands-on demonstrations.

Info

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061 View Map
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation
8046933966
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices - 2020-02-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices - 2020-02-22 10:00:00
Need a Refill?

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular