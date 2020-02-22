Everything you need to know to properly prune your trees! This is the time for garden maintenance. Learn what you need to know to have the confidence that you are pruning correctly. Topics covered include basic pruning, pruning of fruit and non-fruit bearing trees, tools needed, tool sharpening and maintenance, and hands-on demonstrations.
Tree Forum: Proper Pruning Practices
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation
