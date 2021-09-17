Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show

The annual fall Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show to be held on September 17-19, 2021 at the Richmond Raceway Complex.
Hours: Fri. Noon-6pm
Sat. 10am-5pm
Sun. 10am-5pm
Admission: $6.00 Adults
16 and under free
Vendors fro across the United States bring their merchandise. Their items include:
- 14K and sterling, classic, estate, fashion and handmade jewelry
- Loose stones, beads and beading supplies, pearls, art jewelry
- Museum-quality crystals, mineral specimens, fossils
- Display of Virginia rocks and minerals and of dinosaur bones by the Richmond Gem and Mineral Society
- Gemologist available for on-site appraisals