THE TREASURES OF FIDDLERS MARK AND MAGGIE O’CONNOR

Iconic, Grammy-winning American fiddler Mark O'Connor garners standing ovations at the Grand Ole Opry with shows unlike any other, blending crackling Americana with striking sophistication.

Inspired by the American Songbook, Mark and championship-fiddler wife, Maggie, deliver a treasure trove of duo music - spirited hoedowns, jigs, and soulful ballads - then share Mark's rare instruments and stories, to boot! Bring your fiddle questions to this rich connection to Appalachian musical lore.

With 45 feature album releases to date, Mark is well-known for his New Nashville Cats, Strength in Numbers, Heroes, Appalachia Waltz, Hot Swing Trio, The Fiddle Concerto, and An Appalachian Christmas, as well as his television show, American Music Shop, and revolutionary O'Connor Method for string education. He has won three Grammys and seven Country Music Association Awards; appeared on 450 albums; collaborated with the likes of Johnny Cash, Wynton Marsalis, John Williams, Dolly Parton, and Yo-Yo Ma; and performed everything from original violin concertos at Carnegie Hall to swing at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Presented in partnership with the Crooked Road

The cost is $10.00 for general admission and free for Virginia Tech students.

To purchase tickets online, visit: https://tickets.artscenter.vt.edu/Online/seatSelect.asp?createBO::WSmap=1&BOparam::WSmap::loadBestAvailable::performance_ids=B39811CD-3F2D-424E-B806-AF4FB7991CD7l.

Students can sign-up for their free tickets at: https://virginiatech.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1C6exG4UH8sh8k5.

A recording will remain available to ticket holders for seven days following the live event.

Fall Access Passes are also available for the complete HomeStage Series starting at $60.00.

The HomeStage Series is a special series of events featuring notable artists live from their homes and studios. Not another livestream or pre-recorded performance that’s widely available to everyone, this series is exclusive to the Moss Arts Center and designed specifically to be presented online. Get up close and personal with the artists during performances and conversations and learn more about them and their work through moderated discussions and questions and answers from the audience—all from the comfort of your own home. Grab your favorite snack, kick back, and settle in. You’re guaranteed to have a front row seat.

For more information, visit: https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances.html or https://www.facebook.com/artscenteratvt or https://www.instagram.com/artscenteratvt/.