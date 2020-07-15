TRBC Vacation Bible School

We are inviting the whole family to this year’s unique VBS as we go on an incredible family ROAD TRIP on Wednesdays, July 15, 22, 29, and August 5.

You don’t want to miss one week as we take your family on a cross-country adventure, exploring truths from God’s Word, and learning to trust God in all things. Kids will love it, and dads, moms, and caregivers will too!

This fun family experience goes from 7:00 – 8:00 pm each night, and we will have a little fun afterwards as well. Our Family VBS is for families with children ages pre-K to 5th grade. Safety precautions and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to in the Worship Center.

*Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian/caregiver to attend.