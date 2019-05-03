Transitory~ New Work by Ed Trask

Glave Kocen Gallery 1620 w. main street, Richmond, Virginia 23220

... Fleeting moments of change, love, light and color. Ed has always evolved as an artist but this exhibit is a sea change incorporating muted palates, intense line work, and dissolving imagery.

Glave Kocen Gallery 1620 w. main street, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
804.358.1990
