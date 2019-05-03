... Fleeting moments of change, love, light and color. Ed has always evolved as an artist but this exhibit is a sea change incorporating muted palates, intense line work, and dissolving imagery.
Transitory~ New Work by Ed Trask
Glave Kocen Gallery 1620 w. main street, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Glave Kocen Gallery 1620 w. main street, Richmond, Virginia 23220
