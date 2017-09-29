"Transformations," ValeArt Show

Fall 2017 brings "Transformations" to ValeArts in Oakton, Virginia. Featured as Guest artists will be Helen Wiegand and Ute Gil. ValeArtists Lorrie Herman, Laura Barringer, Meredith Hannon, Kathy Bodycombe, Jenna Klimchak, Traci Oberle and Diana Eichler will also exhibit their most recent local art. Oil, watercolor, acrylic in a neighborhood setting. In its 21st year the show will be open til 9 PM Friday Sept. 29 and hold a reception at 7 PM. Free