"Transformations," ValeArt Show

to Google Calendar - "Transformations," ValeArt Show - 2017-09-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Transformations," ValeArt Show - 2017-09-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Transformations," ValeArt Show - 2017-09-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - "Transformations," ValeArt Show - 2017-09-29 10:00:00

Historic Vale School House 3124 Fox Mill Road, Virginia 22124

Fall 2017 brings "Transformations" to ValeArts in Oakton, Virginia. Featured as Guest artists will be Helen Wiegand and Ute Gil. ValeArtists Lorrie Herman, Laura Barringer, Meredith Hannon, Kathy Bodycombe, Jenna Klimchak, Traci Oberle and Diana Eichler will also exhibit their most recent local art. Oil, watercolor, acrylic in a neighborhood setting. In its 21st year the show will be open til 9 PM Friday Sept. 29 and hold a reception at 7 PM. Free

Info
Historic Vale School House 3124 Fox Mill Road, Virginia 22124 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
703 860 1888
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Transformations," ValeArt Show - 2017-09-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Transformations," ValeArt Show - 2017-09-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Transformations," ValeArt Show - 2017-09-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - "Transformations," ValeArt Show - 2017-09-29 10:00:00
Never Miss A Beat Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular