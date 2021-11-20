Transformations Dance Festival

DanceArtTheater produces 4th Annual Transformations Concert, a compilation of dances presented by different choreographers, converging to share dance while enriching the audience’s experience.

Northern Virginia’s own DanceArtTheater along with 9 other dance choreographers and companies, bring original modern, ballet, contemporary, and tap dance to the stage again. After having to put a hold on last year's festival, DanceArtTheater is excited to bring back Transformations on November 20th, at 7:00pm in the Chaiken Auditorium, Pozez Jewish Community Center 8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, Va 2203 DanceArtTheater from Falls Church, VA will be presenting its 4th Annual concert, Transformations, a fusion of dance works from different choreographers. DanceArtTheater will be presenting two works. A stage version of “REcapture” that was created as a film during the pandemic and a new work entitled, “Lost”. This piece was created as a response to social, political, and health issues that the entire world has experienced. A survey asked Americans if they could describe 2020 in one word; the most common, Lost.

The 90-minute performance will amalgamate professional companies with independent artists to express modern movement, and classical technique. This year’s featured companies and choreographers: 3c Dance Collective, Maggie Waller, Greensboro Ballet, Helping Hearts Dance, FireHouse, Raeanna Grey, Chloe Conway, Ballet Embody, and Michele Murgia. All audience members must wear a mask in accordance with the guidelines that are currently in place.

It is our vision to present inspiring, encouraging, and enlightening performances to our community. Transformations will not disappoint. We are offering the chance for artists to have their work showcased and allowing the audience to experience the power of storytelling through their work. These are just some of the numerous reasons to come and see Transformations.