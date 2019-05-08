Four transcendent musicians on one explosive stage! In this fascinating program, you’ll hear music by Beethoven, Shostakovich and Schoenberg in an entirely new way as these virtuoso artists explore rarely heard transcriptions, created either by the composers themselves, friends of the composers, or admirers, including Alisa Weilerstein. Experience the alchemy of genius as these virtuoso artists share their passion for music.
Transfigured Nights
TCC Roper Performing Arts Center 340 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
TCC Roper Performing Arts Center 340 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Concerts & Live Music
Apr 4, 2019
