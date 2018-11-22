Amphora is open 24 hours on Thanksgiving, serving traditional turkey dinner & all the fixin's from 11am to 9pm.
Traditional Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner
Amphora Diner Deluxe 1151 Elden Street, Virginia 20170
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
