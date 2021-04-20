Traditional Knitting from England, Ireland and Scotland

Many of the foundations of traditional knitting come from England, Ireland and Scotland including Fisherman’s ganseys, Aran cable knitting, Fair Isle multi-colored patterned knitting and delicate Shetland lace. Explore each of these traditions through images of garments and knitters, old and new. Co-sponsored with The Fiber Guild of the Blue Ridge. The link for this virtual program will be added to the library event calendar program listing in the days prior to the event, and will be activated just prior to the program time listed. Hosted by the Loudoun County Public Library. Visit our website at: library.loudoun.gov. Can't make the program? Many of our programs are recorded! See our YouTube channel: Search "Loudoun County Public Library Online Programs."