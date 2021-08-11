Traditional Knitting from England, Ireland and Scotland

Many of the foundations of traditional knitting come from England, Ireland and Scotland including Fisherman’s ganseys, Aran cable knitting, Fair Isle multi-colored patterned knitting and delicate Shetland lace. Presenter Melissa Weaver-Dunning explores each of these traditions through images of garments and knitters, old and new. Co-sponsored with The Fiber Guild of the Blue Ridge. The link for this program will be added to the library event calendar program listing prior to the program start time.

