Join us on Saturday, May 19 from 9:30 am – 5:00 pm for the annual Traditional 18th-Century Trades Fair. This year’s Trades Fair will take place in the West Yard. Just west of the Great House, this is where blacksmithing, carpentry, and other 18th-century trades would have taken place.

Step into the 18th Century by exploring the art and artisanship of pre-industrial trades as seen in colonial America, most predominantly, in the Virginia tidewater region. Area craftsmen will be demonstrating blacksmithing, the art of the wheelwrights, tailoring, harness making, and rural carpentry. Stratford Hall staff members will demonstrate basket weaving and candle making.

And there is more! Archaeologists from the Fairfield Foundation will be conducting archaeology demonstrations, answering questions about their ongoing work in the West Yard, and giving kids the opportunity to participate in hands on archaeology activities!

Special children’s activities including a scavenger hunt and hourly Great House tours will be available and are included in the ticket price.

Local area 2 Fish Bistro will be selling sandwiches and cold drinks.

Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for children 6-12, and FREE for children under 6 and Friends of Stratford. Tickets are sold at the gate and include a complimentary Grounds Pass.

For more information contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or jbachman@stratfordhall.org.