Members: $10; Nonmembers: $15

Please join the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYG&B) and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture for a joint program that celebrates genealogy, discusses research methods, and commemorates World War I.

D. Joshua Taylor, NYG&B President and professional genealogist, will present Tracing World War I Relatives. Beginning in 1917, millions of American men and women played important roles during the first World War. Mr. Taylor will discuss a variety of sources and tools to tracing family members who served during the conflict, including draft registrations, surviving service records, unit histories, and other materials.

Founded in 1869, the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYG&B) is New York's largest—and oldest—genealogical organization. A membership organization, the NYG&B engages with thousands of individuals each year through its activities. The NYG&B community includes those with an interest in tracing their own New York story—and in the preservation of those stories for future generations.

The mission of the NYG&B is to preserve, document, and share the stories of families across the state of New York. We actively foster connections between New York’s past and the present.