Trace Bundy w/ Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson

Internationally acclaimed guitar virtuoso Trace Bundy's music is poetry in motion, using harmonics, looping and multiple capos to deliver a memorable concert experience. Described as an "Acoustic Ninja," his live playing confounds even the most accomplished music lovers. Trace independently sold over 110,000 albums with video clips circulating virally at astonishing speed with over 36,000,000 YouTube views. Expect to be fascinated and astonished by these two guitar giants!

Guitarist and singer/songwriter Willy Porter joins forces with vocalist and Iowa native Carmen Nickerson to form Porter Nickerson—two unique artists, one unforgettable sound.

Porter has been turning first time listeners into die-hard fans for more than two decades. His blistering guitar playing, rich songwriting, and warm, playful performance style make him a one-man triple threat. Nickerson is an ideal match. Her vocals add lush harmonies to Porter’s songs, making them feel both fresh and timeless. The pair collaborated on the 2013 EP Cheeseburgers and Gasoline and again on Porter’s 2015 record Human Kindness. In 2016 the duo performed as the featured musical guests on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion.

Porter Nickerson are excited to bring listeners the new disc, Bonfire to Ash, their first album of original co-writes produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Ben Wisch (March Cohn, Jonatha Brooke).

Bonfire to Ash charts experiences that bridge the intimate with the universal. From the thirsty shoots of new love (“Old Red Barn”), to the urgency to save love from skidding out of reach forever (“Loving On Her Mind”), and again in the anthemic elegy to relationships and legacies forged in America’s heartland on the song “Living Proof.” Porter and Nickerson perfect a unique dialogue through the songs on this record that carries over into their unassailable stage chemistry.

Together these highly accomplished artists take audiences on a unique musical ride full of heart, grit, energy, and fun that showcases the best of what live music has to offer.